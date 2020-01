The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are now officially selling cookies for the 2020 season.

This year is a big one as we say goodbye to Savannah Smiles and hello to Lemon-Ups.

Lemon-Ups are baked with inspirational messages like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator,” among other phrases.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the Girl Scout headquarters.

Lemon-Ups are not the only new thing this year. There is also new packaging, which emphasizes what the cookie program is all about.