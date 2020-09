ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Unlike ovarian cancer as discussed in a previous women's health story, cervical cancer is usually discovered in an early or pre-cancerous stage. Early detection means the survival rate for a woman diagnosed with cervical cancer is approximately 90%, says Dr. Nick Montalto.

Dr. Montalto specializes in gynecological surgery at Ellis Medicine, using minimally invasive techniques, according to Ellis Medicine.