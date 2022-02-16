Governor calls for action on plan for affordable college, workforce stability

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday, Feb. 16, called for action on his plan to ease college costs and bolster workforce stability.

A $200-million Nellie Bly Scholarship Program proposal from the governor aims to offer scholarships to students attending either a community college or PA State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) institution.

“A good education can set a person up for a lifetime of success. But pursuing that education can often be a dream out of reach as costs skyrocket and student debt looms,” Wolf said in a press release. “Let’s help Pennsylvania students succeed and put money back into the economy, instead of shouldering them with debt equal to a down payment on a new home.”

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. The scholarship would cover student tuition and relevant costs of attendance, focusing on students in programs with high-workforce needs following the pandemic such as healthcare, education and public service, the press release said. To use the program, a student would need to live and work in Pennsylvania “for the same number of years which they received the scholarship benefit.”

The proposal aims to both remove barriers to education and to stabilize the workforce.

Some state higher education leaders supported the proposal.

“Public higher education gives students life-changing opportunities and prepares them for dynamic careers that are in high demand and vital to the state’s economic future,” PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said in a press release. “Pennsylvania’s 14 state system universities provide the highest quality education at the lowest possible price, but for too many students the dream of a degree is still out of reach. The governor’s direct-to-student aid proposal – combined with PASSHE’s efforts to freeze tuition and transform the system — will help to ensure public higher education is an engine of social mobility and economic development for years to come.“