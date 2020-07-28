Live horse racing makes it’s way back to Erie at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

All bets are back on over at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The live horse racing event is making it’s way back to Erie.

We spoke to spectators and trainers about the changes on the track and away from the stands.

After a long two months, horseback racing is back in action, but it comes with some major changes on and off the track to keep you and others safe from the virus.

Horse racing is back on at the track at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

This comes with changes that Jack Cunningham never imagined in his 50 years of horse betting.

“It’s not as much fun. Part of the enjoyment is going out there, seeing the action and you feel like you’re right on top of it. It feels a little sterile in here. You’re not up close and personal,” said Jack Cunningham, Spectator.

This year the fans will not be allowed in the stands, but you can still place your bets in a socially distant area inside the casino.

For the first two weeks, races will take place on Monday through Wednesday.

“We were wondering if they were ever going to race. It’s nice they have it going. I just talked to the GM he said it was quite a job just to put this together. We’re just happy they’re racing,” said Cunningham.

Trainers said that while they’re happy to be back on the track, there’s still new things they have to adapt to everyday.

Just like fans, the jockeys and trainers also have to remain socially distant. On top of that there is also a loss of revenue.

“It’s a lot of money involved in this game. If you don’t race, you don’t make any money. That’s a problem not only for me but for everybody,” said Eddie Rojas, Trainer.

If jockeys decide to race at another track, they must quarantine for 14 days and show a negative COVID-19 test before heading back to Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Horse racing will resume again on Tuesday July 28th. In two weeks the casino will revert to a Monday through Thursday race schedule.

If you are looking to come and place your bet, you’re in luck because racing is scheduled until October 22nd.