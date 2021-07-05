Live horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino

Horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs & Casino tonight.

The track last had live racing back in 2019 after the pandemic closed it down in 2020.

Tonight, the casino is kicking off a 52 race schedule. Post time is 4:45 pm.

The track will run Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in July. Thursday races will be added in August.

The director of racing says the Erie community welcomes spectators and jockeys back to the track.

For more information, including live racing calendar, visit presqueisledowns.com/racing.

