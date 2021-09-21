Live Horse Racing season extended at Presque Isle Downs & Casino

There’s another activity for spectators to enjoy this fall.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is extending their Horse Racing season.

Despite a delayed start to the season, Live Horse Racing resumed at Presque Isle Downs & Casino this July with spectators in the stands.

The season has now been extended to run until October 21st. Races will run Monday through Thursday with a 4:45 p.m. post time.

This comes after the 2020 horse racing season was impacted by the pandemic; the season was shorter and fans were not allowed in the stands.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists