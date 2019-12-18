LIVE: JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.

State Representatives Ryan Bizzaro, Pat Harkins, and Bob Merski announced today that tax credits of $420,563 under the state Neighborhood Assistance Program will boost the efforts of Erie-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania in efforts to alleviate food insecurity throughout the region.

The lawmakers noted that in addition to the tax credits to Second Harvest, an additional $60,000 in tax credits will go to fund Erie neighborhood rejuvenation projects.