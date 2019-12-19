LIVE: Local political analyst weighs in on historic impeachment vote

It was a historic day on Capitol Hill as President Trump became just the first President in U.S. History to be impeached.

Samiar Nefzi reported LIVE from the Erie County Courthouse this morning.

Last night, the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

This historical vote makes Trump just the third President to be impeached following Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.

Dr. Joe Morris, Chair of the Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University joined Samiar this morning to talk about the impeachment.

Last night, December 18, 2019, President Trump was officially impeached by the House. This comes after a long investigation by the House, a bold move by the Democrats.

Right now, we know the first vote was 203 to 197, with two Democrats not supporting the article on abuse of power. In the second vote on obstruction of congress, a third Democrat joined the Republicans with a no vote.

At the President’s rally last night, while the vote was being held on the two articles, President Trump said he was being impeached “without a crime.”

President Trump also said last night that “Senators are going to do the right thing.”

President Trump is up for re-election in 10 months.