Here is a live look at the 25th Annual German Heritage Festival taking place at St. Nick’s Grove on Saturday September 4th.

The festival will take place on September 4th and 5th and includes live German music, dancers, and food vendors from local businesses.

The festival also features German food and beer with a $5 admission fee.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists