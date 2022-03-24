(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The free, three-day festival that takes place in downtown Erie is returning this summer after two years.

CelebrateErie will be back August 19-21, 2022. The announcement was made during the Mayor’s weekly news conference Thursday, March 24. Watch the live announcement above.

The three-day festival will feature national headliners, the chalk walk, local musicians and local vendors. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital will once again sponsor the event.

The 2022 festival will feature several new events, including a jam session, a walk up space for musicians to use, a youth basketball tournament with Erie’s Police Athletic League, a walk up three-point basketball contest, a walk up corn hole tournament and participatory drum circles.

The mainstage headliners will be announced later in spring of 2022.

Also happening this summer, Lights Over Lake Erie will take place Independence Day weekend. Mercyhurst University will present the free fireworks display at Dobbins Landing on July 3, 2022 beginning at 10 p.m.

The following weekend, Erie’s Tall Ships Festival will take place Aug. 25-28, 2022.