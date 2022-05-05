(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie and UPMC Health Plan have announced the debut of the brand-new 814 Concert Series this summer, and the return of the Sounds of Summer concert series to senior living communities across Erie.

This year, Sounds of Summer will be returning after a two-year hiatus, featuring a classic, local band Monday night’s for a month this summer.

The City also announced the debut of the 814 Concert Series, featuring a local band each Sunday night for a month. The announcement was made in the Mayor’s Weekly News Conference on May 5. Watch live in the player above.

“Our collaboration with the City of Erie allows us to bring music into our neighborhoods to create an even stronger sense of community,” said Katie Bool Shafer, Community Relations Manager at UPMC Health Plan. “These series will allow members of all ages to enjoy summertime fun within their own neighborhood or senior living community.”

Sounds of Summer

After two years, Sounds of Summer will once again take place at senior living communities across Erie. Sounds of Summer will feature classic, local bands on Monday nights beginning at 7 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 15.

Sounds of Summer schedule:

Monday, July 11

Mercy Terrace Apartments

430 E Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16504

7 p.m. The Rooftop Project

Monday, July 18

Location TBD

7 p.m. Bayfront Dixieland Band

Monday, July 25

Ostrow Apartments

4220 Davison Ave, Erie, PA 16504

7 p.m. Band TBD

Monday, Aug. 1

Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

560 E 3rd St, Erie, PA 16507

7 p.m. Presque Isle Little Big Band

Monday, Aug. 8

Nightingale Nursing and Rehab Center (formerly Saint Mary’s East)

607 E 26th St, Erie, PA 16504

7 p.m. Presque Isle Saxophone Quartet

Monday, Aug. 15

Curry Schell Apartments

3909 Schaper Ave, Erie, PA 16508

7 p.m. Gem City Jazz Ensemble

814 Concert Series

The brand-new 814 Concert Series, presented by UPMC Health Plan, will debut at local parks this year in an effort to “to bring concerts directly to Erie’s neighborhoods.”

The concert series will feature local bands Sunday nights at 6 p.m. from July 10 to 814 Day (Aug. 14). The concerts will take place in three East Side parks, and three West Side parks.

“The 814 Concert Series gives us a great opportunity to utilize our parks and bring some of Erie’s favorite bands to six different neighborhoods,” said Mayor Joe Schember. “We want everyone to enjoy live music this summer and hope these concerts will bring local entertainment a little closer to home, no matter where you live in the city.”

Before each concert, One World Tribe will hold a public, participatory drum circle experience at 4 p.m. No experience required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a drum.

814 Concert Series schedule:

Sunday, July 10

Bayview Park

W. 2nd and Cherry Streets

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. The Islers

Sunday, July 17

Franklin Park

E. 7th St. and Marne Rd.

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. The Breeze Band

Sunday, July 24

Washington Park

W. 24th and Raspberry Streets

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. The Division Street Machine

Sunday, July 31

Wayne Park

E. 6th and East Ave.

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. The Groove

Sunday, Aug. 7

Baldwin Park

W. 25th and Berst Ave.

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. Mambo

Sunday, Aug. 14

Baker Field

E. 32nd and Holland Streets

4 p.m. Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World

6 p.m. Eric Brewer & Friends

Both the 814 Concert Series and Sounds of Summer are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. For more information on both concert series, visit www.814concerts.com.