LIVE: Preventing identity theft this holiday season

Identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in today’s society, according to Dan Flynn of AAA. However, changes in shopping behavior and credit monitoring are helping stop thieves before they strike.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from outside of the AAA building with tips on how to stay safe this holiday season.

The AAA East Central Office is recommending holiday shoppers be cautious when using credit and debit cards online and in person.

AAA offers several tips for helping prevent identity theft: