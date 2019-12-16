LIVE: Preventing identity theft this holiday season

Identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in today’s society, according to Dan Flynn of AAA. However, changes in shopping behavior and credit monitoring are helping stop thieves before they strike.
Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from outside of the AAA building with tips on how to stay safe this holiday season.
The AAA East Central Office is recommending holiday shoppers be cautious when using credit and debit cards online and in person.
AAA offers several tips for helping prevent identity theft:
- Stick to familiar websites you know are secure
- If you happen upon a site you are not familiar with, check customer reviews, as well as, make sure they offer a secure web page for credit card transactions
- Ensure your gift cards are bought directly from the retailer or if you get one from a kiosk, ask the clerk to check the card and activate it before you buy
- Be wary when accepting e-cards. Cyber criminals can attach viruses and malware that can download to your computer after clicking on the e-card