Live racing begins tonight at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Live racing season is underway tonight at the Presque Isle Downs and Casino. The first live race of the season will take place at 5:25p.m. followed by eight races throughout the evening.

Rain or shine the community will head to the downs for a new and exciting season of racing. Presque Isle Downs is under new ownership of Churchill Downs.

This season, over 750 horses will board and race at the downs within a span of five months. Races will begin Monday through Thursday during the months of May and June.

Family Night will be held on Wednesday and Sunday evenings.

Sunday racing will begin July 7th.