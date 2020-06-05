Live Replay: Dahlkemper, Bizzarro, Merski and Harkins hold news conference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts have filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law states the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s order signed May 29, singles out amusement and water parks even as nearly all other Ohio businesses are permitted to operate.