JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas.

Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include:

Ashtabula County

Chautauqua County

Crawford County

Warren County

A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and Warren County.

