EmergyCare headquarters was transformed into a simulation for emergency crews on Wednesday morning.

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent hosted a multi-agency mass casualty drill. Local EMS, Erie police and fire departments came together to participate in the training.

Officers had to take down a live shooter while treating victims. The police chief of Erie, along with other officials, is looking to see how well crews adapt to high-stakes situations.

“There’s no doubt — all we have to do is turn on the national news and see these incidents happening across the country. It’s high time that we got our training and make sure we’re prepared,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

The drill lasted an hour and concluded at the AHN Saint Vincent emergency ambulance bay.