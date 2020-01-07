LIVE: Steelhead being collected from Avonia Beach

Steelhead are being collected today as they enter Avonia Beach.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will be collecting eggs to artificially fertilize in hopes of growing the fish population.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the Fairview State Fish Hatchery with more on the collection.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, state and local officials, as well as volunteers from Oil City High School made their way to trout-run aka Avonia Beach to collect trout today.

From Avonia Beach they will take the collected fish to the Fairview State Hatchery where they will sedate, weigh, and give antibiotics to them. This is all to collect eggs from the fish and fertilize them.

The hope is to grow and enhance the fish community.

The collection is taking place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. today.