LIVE: Take Back the Site Vigil held for fatal shooting victim Jose Arenas Jr.

Local News
A prayer vigil is being held this evening for Jose Arenas Jr., a man fatally shot in November.

Syeda Abbas reports LIVE from West 35th and Washington Streets.

Jose Arenas Jr. was fatally shot in the 1400 block of West 35th Street back in November 2019. Every time violence touches our community, these Take Back the Site Vigils are held.

A few people have already started to show up to give support. Many of them are praying for Arenas and his family.

The Sisters of St. Joseph, the Benedictine Sisters, and Sisters of Mercy are all part of the vigil. Their goal is to promote peace and nonviolence.

