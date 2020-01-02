LIVE: U.S. Brig Niagara holds free winter sail training classes Saturdays

Have you ever wanted to help the U.S. Brig Niagara crew set sail during the summer? Look no further.

They offer free training programs to help introduce newcomers to the crew and how they operate.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the Maritime Museum with a look at what can be expected during the training.

The U.S. Brig Niagara’s Winter Sail Training Program is a free series of classes at the Erie Maritime Museum held on Saturday mornings through the winter and spring.

The classes introduce concepts used on the Niagara and skills used to sail the ship in the summer.

The minimum age is 14-years-old. Open houses will be held January 4 and January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum.