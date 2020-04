There is one new positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases in Erie County to 17. The latest case being the oldest person in the county to contract the virus. Local collection sites continue to test residents,

This new positive COVID-19 case comes as the county has received more than 500 negative COVID-19 cases. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is pushing for anyone traveling to the county to self-quarantine for 14 days.