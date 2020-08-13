LIVE: Wolf Administration to announce report from COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on August 13th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,163 and 29 total deaths. There are 903 recovered cases, 231 active cases and 19,922 negatives reported.