Livestock Auction takes over Waterford Community Fair

Livestock was on the auction block Thursday night as the Erie county 4-H FFA Livestock Auction took place at the Waterford Community Fair.

4-H farmers raise project animals such as steer, hogs, sheep and goats before presenting the animals in the arena for prospective buyers to purchase.

The bigger the animal, the more money bidders will spend, which goes a long way for the kids in the program.

“The kids get the majority of the money,” said John Burawa, president of the Waterford Community Fair. “They get the majority of the money to do with whatever they want. Most of it goes toward college. Several of these kids out here, this is their last year in 4-H, and they’re off to college next year.”

The Waterford Community Fair runs through Saturday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.