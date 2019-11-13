Local 17-year old set to take off for his dream vacation

One local teenager is getting what he’s dreamed about this holiday season. We’ve all heard the saying you’ll never what tomorrow could bring and for Blake Spyin, that was certainly true today after he received a bundle of surprises.

“Ever since I was little, I always wanted to go to Hawaii and knowing that my family could be there, it’s just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.” Spyin said.

Blake Spyin is a 17-year old who is fighting two different diseases, one of which is a liver disorder.

“For a long time, Blake was very, very ill and in and out of the hospital to the point we had to pull him out of regular schooling and pull him into cyber school,” Blake’s mother said. “So, he’s overcome a lot of challenges and come a long way.”

Make-A-Wish is making it possible for Blake to have a chance to vacation in Hawaii. In preparation for the trip, the organization rolled out the red carpet for him and his family at the Millcreek Mall Macy’s. Once there, he received some additional vacation essentials and even a dance lesson he can bring to the island. This day brought out a side of Blake that touched his family.

“I can’t explain my emotions because it has been a very long time since I have seen Blake having fun and smiling like he is today.”

“I want to formally thank everyone for coming together and doing this for me because I truly appreciate it and thank you so much.” Spyin said.

When Blake made his way through the doors, he wrote a letter to Santa. As part of Macy’s Believe campaign because for every letter sent, Macy’s will donate a dollar to Make-A-Wish.