Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation.

That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrating in front of City Hall asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.

Although the incident didn’t happen in our city, police reform advocates say that it’s only a matter of time until something like what happened to Tyre Nichols happens in Erie if nothing changes.

Local activists were asking for police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols last week. Saying that City of Erie Police should be trained not to use excessive and or deadly force.

One demonstrator shared what emotions they’ve been experiencing leading up to the Erie County United rally on Sunday.

“We’re feeling hurt, we’re feeling pain because we’re tired of seeing the same year after year, day after day. The excessive force being used by the cops that were hired to protect us. We want to see policies change in our local city today, so we won’t have to deal with the same thing that Tyre dealt with. That could have been me, that could have been you,” said Duryea Paige, a local activist.

Those in front of City Hall on Sunday are seeking change in the use of force policy hoping that there will be less instances where excessive use of force is the method utilized by police in Erie.

Along with that, some are questioning the police department’s budget considering other needed improvements around Erie.

“Yes, in this city right now, we need the police to step up and do what they need to do. But also, they’re spending 40 million dollars on a police budget when we have one working, functioning in this city. We have a 44 percent child poverty rate, and they wonder why people are out here committing crimes,” said Savannah Wilson, a fellow local activist.

Wilson says that they don’t want to defund the police but is seeking to start an honest conversation.

“We’re not here to defund the police, we’re here to hold you accountable. Because everyone needs to be held accountable. We need to have these real conversations. We need to be transparent,” Wilson said.

“That’s why we’re calling for the excessive force policy to change today. We want the department of justice to speak out and change. We want the mayor to speak out on our behalf. We love our city, we need protection in our city, and we need those who were hired to protect our city to protect us,” Paige explained.

Activists plan on heading to the city council meeting this week to continue to request reform from councilmembers.