The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the right to ban abortions back to the states.

Friday’s announcement has people on both sides of the issue speaking out.

Briaunna Malone was live in the newsroom with local reaction, and what this decision means for Pennsylvania.

Advocates that are pro-life and pro-choice are commenting on the ruling and asking residents to make their voices heard at the polls for future abortion decisions in Pennsylvania.

The highly anticipated Supreme Court decision on abortion rights was announced Friday morning. The nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the power to ban abortions from the federal level to the states.

Local pro-life advocates say this ruling is a win.

“This is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not the end of our battle, but we’re very happy,” said Shauna Jackson, board secretary, People for Life.

Thirteen states have already implemented trigger laws that would ban abortions if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

But local pro-choice advocates say Friday’s decision will do more harm than good for women.

“For you to push that on somebody else when you don’t live their situation, you don’t feel their pain, you don’t live in their truth, you don’t know what goes [on] behind closed doors, so why can you make that decision,” said Savannah Wilson, radical activist, pro-choice.

A pro-choice advocate says she fears that the ban on abortions may lead women to take extreme measures that could risk their health.

“Women are going to be hurting and injuring their selves, more children with birth defects are most likely going to be born because women are going to be getting these abortions that are not going to work,” said Wilson.

Pro-life advocates are giving women encouragement about what help will be provided should abortions be banned in Pennsylvania.

“There’s Crisis Pregnancy Centers, there’s about 2,700 of them across the United States. They are going to provide help, not only with maybe adoption and counseling services, parenting classes, diapers, cribs, everything that a parent could need up until and after birth,” said Jackson.

Both advocates are in agreement that the decision of the future of Pennsylvania on banning abortions lies among the people and voting for elected leaders.