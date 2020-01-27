Local agencies obtain around 180 acres of Gilmore Farm in Girard to increase access to fishing

More than a mile stretch of Elk Creek will be permanently available for Steelhead fishing thanks to a grant put together by a couple of agencies.

The Lake Erie Region Conservancy worked with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to secure more than $900,000 to buy about 180 acres of the Gilmore Farm in Girard.

The property—located South of Interstate 90—includes more than a mile of Elk Creek and some prime fishing holes.

The idea is to turn the property over to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to improve parking and the access trail to the water.

The money used to buy the land came from funds set aside to increase access to fishing in Pennsylvania.