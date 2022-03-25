The Russian invasion continues in Ukraine as families search for a way to protect themselves and their families.

“We’ve been looking through the news, been checking all the time, if the United States did anything or will they be accepting new refugees from Ukraine?” said Tamara Melnik, Erie resident from Ukraine.

An announcement was formally made on March 24 that the United States will accept up to 100,000 refugees.

A local refugee agency has begun preparations in case Erie is selected as a resettlement location.

“As far as preparations, yes we are looking at the community, who we need to hire, what supports we will need and making sure all of those things are in place,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Senior Director at USCRI Erie.

Ukrainian women who are now residents of the United States shared their thoughts on the U.S. helping these refugees and what experience they will have in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“It’s the best news I’ve heard for the last 30 days. Since the war started, it was terrible. It’s one of the best news for me to hear that we can help some people here in Erie,” said Svetlana Melnik, Erie resident from Ukraine.

“Erie has been very welcoming. We have a lot of services that help new refugees. We have resettlement agencies to help refugees,” Melnik said.

The women said they recall Erie being welcoming as they made their transition to the United States and have no doubt that potential refugees to Erie will experience the same thing.