Local Amazon delivery station creates over 100 jobs

The Amazon Delivery Station gave us a peak inside to see how your holiday packages get from the facility to your door step.

For some this new Erie delivery station means jobs, but for others it means more.

“You know we get to take that package, make sure that it’s delivered on time to the customer, and if you know we’re the ones that get to see the gratification of that the smiles on their face you know the happiness. That’d be someone’s birthday gift, Christmas gift this time of year right? So that’s really the most gratifying part of that,” said Will Friday, Area Manager of Erie Amazon Facility.

Amazon teams up with local driver service providers who distribute packages to the community.

For one DSP and veteran, the joy those packages bring to customers makes all the hard work worth it.

“When you’re knocking on the door handing the packages to people and people are glad to see you. Being part of the organization, Amazon here in Erie, the effect its having on the community, the positive impact we are bringing in,” said Victor Whitelock, Driver Service Provider.

In less than 15 minutes, these vans that pulled up were packed and now they’re ready to go to get those packages to your doorstep.

This may be the busiest time of year for Santa, but also for the workers at the Amazon facility, sending out over 20,000 packages a day.

“Honestly most our DA’s are trained to kind of just go you know. We get more packages and it’s part of what they know some of them might be their packages so they know they want them and we know that we want to get them to our customers,” said Whitelock.

Three hundred and forty jobs were created since opening the doors in July. The hope is to create more jobs in the future and get those packages to its home as quickly as possible.

“So right now Erie has its own delivery station, and we put those customers as packages in areas typically don’t receive mail orders,” said Friday.

