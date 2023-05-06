APALD held their third annual nation-wide rally to raise awareness of illicit fentanyl use Saturday afternoon.

Taylor’s Hope along with the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs had a rally in Perry Square Saturday afternoon.

The idea was to raise awareness, provide education, information and resources for people who are possible struggling with substance use disorder.

The Association of People Against Lethal Drugs has been doing rallies for three years but this is the first time they have come to Erie. There are about 27 other cities in the U.S. that had rallies at the same time.

“There is help available and I think this is why we’re doing this, and this is why we started Taylor’s Hope is to make sure that people are aware there’s help right here in Erie, in our own community, there is help. The Erie County Drug and Alcohol Office has provided us with Narcan today, so we’ll be able to pass that out and let people know where to get it in the future,” said Maria Miller, founder and president of Taylor’s Hope.

The district attorney along with people in recovery and treatment centers spoke at the rally.