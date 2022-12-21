(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather in the forecast leading into and during the holiday weekend, Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared.

The current forecast for the weekend shows low temperatures dipping into the single digits. Beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend, high winds, icing, and snow will be in the mix as well. Utilities already are warning of potential outages, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning that traveling could be dangerous.

Erie County Emergency Management said residents should not travel unless it’s necessary. It recommends not letting fuel get below a half tank and bringing a kit with bottled water, snacks, a flashlight, extra warm clothes, blankets and medicines if you have to travel. It also recommends keeping the cell phone charged and conserving its power.

Before the winds arrive on Friday, Emergency Management recommends tying down any holiday decorations — especially blowup decorations.

In case of power outages, have a plan with friends or relatives in case you need to seek shelter in a warm place. Turn faucets on a little to prevent freezing pipes.

As always, don’t use grills, generators or anything else that produces carbon monoxide inside a home.

Throughout Pennsylvania, commonwealth agencies are sounding warnings of their own, including the Department of Agriculture.

“Snow, ice and freezing temperatures could make this a dangerous and costly winter storm for Pennsylvanians who aren’t prepared for closed roads and high winds,” said Russell Redding, agriculture secretary. “We urge those in the agriculture industry, as well as pet owners, to plan ahead to minimize risks for your animals and your facilities. Provide shelter for livestock and pets, stockpile feed, monitor your buildings for wind damage or ice and snow accumulation.”

Redding provided the following pet and livestock safety tips:

Protect animals from the wind.

Provide adequate clean, dry bedding.

Keep animals clean and dry to maximize the insulating properties of their coats.

Change water often to prevent it from freezing. Pets need water to prevent dehydration, which can contribute to hypothermia.

Provide additional feed, including hay and grain, to livestock. Ensure that it remains unfrozen.

Never leave pets in parked cars. Parked cars amplify the effects of cold weather.

Contact your veterinarian if your animals show signs of hypothermia including shivering, lethargy, low heartrate and unresponsiveness.

Monitor buildings – especially those with gently-pitched roofs – and remove accumulated snow, ice, and overhanging limbs to prevent collapse.

“Many people are traveling to spend time with friends and family this weekend, so it’s important to know the forecast for your home, your destination and points along your intended travel route,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “We can’t control the weather, but we each can control how informed and prepared we are, so that we can make decisions that keep our loved ones safe.”