Local and state lawmakers comment on Senator John McCain's legacy Video

Rather if they knew him personally or not, many Americans around the nation are calling Senator John McCain a "hero" and "maverick."

Throughout his career, he has gained support from Americans and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Representative for Erie's third district, Ryan Bizzarro says he believes more American politicians should model their careers after Senator McCain. "I also believe he was a thoughtful and objective and objective policy maker,” said Representative Bizzarro. “I think he earned the respect of Democrats and Republicans alike."

Representative Bizzarro added that he sends his thoughts and prayers to the McCain family.

Representative Bizzarro isn't the only one who expressed his condolences regarding senator McCain's death, politicians from around the commonwealth have taken to social media to express their condolences. U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania Pat Toomey showed his admiration for Senator McCain through a series of tweets.

One of those tweets saying: “But most of all Senator McCain was a fighter. He fought for his country in Vietnam. He fought for his brothers in arms while being held as a prisoners of war."

It is reported that former presidents George Bush and Barack Obama have been asked to give eulogies at Senator McCain's memorial services.

