Local anglers anxiously awaiting on safe conditions for ice fishing

While the recent winter storm and cold weather may not be welcome news for most people, some local fishermen are anxiously awaiting for the bay to freeze over so they can enjoy a popular wintertime sport.

According to Jeff Staaf with Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle in Fairview, the conditions are not quite right. He says while places like Presque Isle Marina have about three to four inches of ice, he says the ice is still not thick enough for him.

“For me, that is still a little shaky. I like it to be about four to six inches. I don’t think anybody has been on the main bay yet and I don’t think the ice is really safe on the main bay yet. Of course, now that they are calling for this cold weather, the ice forms pretty quickly. It can make an inch of ice a night.” said Jeff Staaf, Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle.

Staaf hopes by this weekend, the ice will be thick enough to safely walk on.