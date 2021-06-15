Local animal shelter seeks foster families to temporarily house dogs

One local animal shelter is in need of foster families as they are looking for temporary homes for dogs.

Staff from Because You Care Animal Shelter in McKean said that they are bring contacted by out of town shelters.

These out of town shelters are requesting to transport dogs to McKean that would otherwise be euthanized.

Because You Care wants to help these animals, however the shelter needs more foster homes in order to help.

Unfortunately a lot of shelters down south are over run. They have so many strays. They have so many dogs coming in that they have no where to put them so they are starting euthanasian they are starting to euthanize. So they care contacting us so that hopefully they can transport these dogs up here and that we can get them adopted out,” said Megan Duckett, Executive Director of Because You Care.

To become a foster parent or to adopt a pet from Because You Care, click here.

