Local animal shelters figure out alternatives to operate during COVID-19

As many businesses are shutting down as a result of COVID-19, places like animal shelters are figuring out alternative ways to still find forever homes for their animals.

Places like the ANNA Shelter and Erie County Humane Society are still inside operating as essential businesses.

However, they are not letting the public into the physical building.

Rather having potential adopters call ahead and schedule meet and greets with animals, Nicole Bawol of the Humane Society added they have notices about a drop off in donations to the shelter.

“We’re just down to a bare bones crew and we’re working really hard, coming in and cleaning, feeding and giving meds to the animals. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to get through this and we appreciate the communities support,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

If you are interested in adopting, fostering, or donating to the humane society, you can do so on their website.