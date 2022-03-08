An organization around the world is continuing to raise money for the people of Ukraine, and local animal shelters have joined their efforts.

The mission however, is to help the animals in need.

The ANNA Shelter and Erie Humane Society are two local organizations that are doing everything in their power to send money to animal shelters over in Ukraine.

As Ukrainians flee their war-torn country for safety, many are forced to leave behind their four legged family members.

Those animals however, have not been forgotten.

Animal shelters here in Erie are doing everything they can to raise money through their website.

“I just don’t know what to do. Obviously I knew bringing animals here was not an option. Praying for them was the only thing we thought we could do, and then really cool. Our administrator for our website is actually from Ukraine, so he started a fund,” said Ruth Thompson, Director of ANNA Shelter.

The Erie Humane Society started their fundraiser on March 3. in an effort to help as many animals as possible in Ukraine.

The executive director said that they had surpassed their goal within six hours of launching the fundraiser.

“So we said why don’t we just give it a shot and do a minimum of a thousand dollars and see if that little bit can impact a shelter or two? Whether it’s food, or it’s to make sure these pets are getting vaccinated, or whatever they need,” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of Erie Humane Society.

At last check, the Erie Humane Society had almost doubled their goal while raising nearly $2,000.

Employees at both the ANNA Shelter and the Erie Humane Society are hoping to raise enough money to help those suffering animals in Ukraine.

“If there is anything it can help you with, you know I’m praying that is where the money goes, and it is found to be a help somewhere,” said Thompson.

The executive director of the Erie Humane Society said that she has already connected with two shelters in Ukraine. The money raised here in Erie will be sent to them through the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“I have reached out on some of their social platforms and I think right now they are trying to get through day to day and try to do the best they can for all of these pets,” said Leone.

People we spoke with said that right now they are hoping to get as much monetary donations as possible and that there is no end date on the fundraiser.

For more information on how to support the Humane Society during this mission, click here.

To make a donation to the ANNA Shelter, click here.