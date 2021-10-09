Local antiques and home décor store holds new festival called Autumn and Oddities

A new festival happened on Chestnut Street and included local vendors and live music.

More than 40 vendors participated in a new festival they call Autumn and Oddities.

Copper Carriage Antiques and Home Décor is a new business that hosted a festival back on 814 Day.

The owner of the shop had the idea to host a fall festival inviting local artists to sell their products at the neighboring warehouse.

She said that the event also includes hayrides through the Erie Cemetery.

“The warehouse in the back is such a perfect location for other people to set up. The Sisters of Saint Joseph are really big in this neighborhood about revitalizing the area. So we wanted to also give back so we just thought there are so many creative talented people in Erie that have things that it would be a great space to open that up and offer that to them,” said Stephanie Hunt, Owner of Copper Carriage Antiques.

Copper Carriage is also hosting a Christmas market in early December.

