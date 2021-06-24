Local art studio hosting weekly kids camps this summer

A local art studio is helping give kids a creative outlet by hosting a weekly kids camp in June and July.

Fontaine Glenn was live this morning in the Village West Plaza in Millcreek, joined by Ann Thunell, owner of Board and Brush Erie.

The kids camps at Board and Brush Erie are taking place every Friday this summer. Kits for kids to make their own wood project are also available online for those who can’t come in person.

The camps are taking place every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a different theme each week. This week’s theme is Ice Cream Party.

In the final half hour, Thunell gives us a sneak peak of some of the creations kids will get the chance to make at the camps.

For the full schedule of kids camps, visit DIY Wood Sign Workshop | Board & Brush – Erie, PA (boardandbrush.com)

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list