Local art studio teams up with League of Women Voters to showcase local female artists on International Women’s Day

Today marks International Women’s Day, celebrating women all over the world.

A local art studio teamed up with the League of Women Voters to showcase local female artists of different backgrounds and educate others on voting in the United States.

“We are celebrating with amazing female artists,” said Leana Logvina, Artist and Owner of Artlore Studio.

“It’s really amazing. I celebrate International Women’s Day since I was a little girl. It wasn’t as big here as I am used to celebrating as a kid, but I feel amazing and it finally got here,” said Logvina.

Artlore Studios teamed up with the League of Women Voters to incorporate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Amendment into the art.

“The league incorporates voting and educating on voting and to everything we do,” said Lorraine Dolan, Independent Member of League of Women’s Voters.

All 20 mannequins like these ones are made by local female artists. Each mannequin having their own story.

Owner Lena Logvina was surprised with a commendation from Mayor Joe Schember in recognition of International Women’s Day.

“I was extremely honored to have such an amazing loving and supporting community. Without them I know this, all of this would not be possible,” said Logvina,