Over 50 businesses filled the Masonic Temple on West 8th Street for a two-day holiday market.

Copper Carriage, the store organizing everything, typically does a spring, summer, and fall market.

Their holiday shopping market was a first, not only allowing people to get a head start with holiday shopping, but also helping give a boost to local artisans.

“The Erie crowd especially loves small businesses. We get amazing support from the Erie community and the surrounding areas, not only in our business, but all of these other small makers and crafters. I think for them, it’s very important to have that community support behind them and it really emphasizes what they’re doing as meaningful,” said Stephanie Hunt, co-owner of Copper Carriage.

Hunt said they had a line going out the doors throughout the weekend of people eager to see the wares being sold.