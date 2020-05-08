Local artist commissioned to update Peach Street overpass mural with “Erie Strong” message

Logistics Plus has commissioned Jason Mumford, a local artist, to refresh and update the “Welcome to Downtown” mural on the south side of the Peach Street overpass, this according to a news release from Logistics Plus.

This updated mural includes an image of Atlas holding the world on his shoulders with an inspirational message of “Erie Strong”

Mumford is no stranger to Erie or to murals related to Logistics Plus. Back in 2005, He painted the original welcome murals on both the north and south sides of Peach Street and Sassafras Street overpasses.

He also painted the Logistics Plus warehouse “Don’t Give Up The Shipment” mural to the west of Erie’s Bayfront Connector. Over the next few weeks, Jason Mumford will be refreshing the north side of the Peach Street mural and the north and south side Sassafras murals.