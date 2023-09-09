Local artists were showcasing their work at one downtown business.

70 Local artists and 15 local bands make this festival one of the most popular art events of the year. The arts and drafts festival is held at the Brewerie at Union Station.

One visitor said she’s happy to see local artists selling their work.

“We have a lot of local artists and it’s good to see what they’re doing and this is really nice because I haven’t been here in a while,” said Marcia Ann Lewis who was visiting the festival.

The event was established back in 2008.