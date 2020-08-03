Local artists hoping to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment with mural

Local artists are hoping to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

A mural raising awareness about women’s suffrage is being placed on the Hands Building which is located at the corner of Seventh and State Street.

The team is placing the mural is a group of six women who are all from Erie and are educators.

The Erie Downtown Partnership,The League of Women Voters and The Artistic Team were the groups that played a major role in making this new piece of artwork possible.

“As a group of artists we feel very honored to use our artistic talent to convey a message as important as the women suffrage movement,” said Christina Martin, Artist.

The hope is to have the mural completed by the end of the week.