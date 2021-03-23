Local Asian community leaders speak out about the hate crimes around the nation

An effort to eliminate Asian hate crimes is underway.

It’s raising concern about a trend that continues during the pandemic.

Closer to home, we spoke to Asian community leaders on ways to stop these issues.

Those leaders we spoke to today told us that while there isn’t any hate crimes locally, the negative hatred across the country sparks conversations on how we can still better our community.

It’s an ongoing effort.

“We may look different, but we’re all the same. We need to reach out at the grass root level, love needs to be promoted,” said Amanpreet Oberoi, President of Asian Pacific American Association.

Amanpreet Oberoi, President of Asian Pacific American Association said that these recent hate crimes bring hardships.

The conversation comes after last week’s shooting in Atlanta and the ongoing pandemic.

Since the start of COVID-19, Asian leaders said while there is no target in Erie, there are ways for acceptance.

“We need to fully use our talents and compensate each other with different skills. We need to welcome diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. Jingze, Associate Professor of Edinboro University.

Oberoi’s high school daughter, Tanvi said she can have conversations about how to better interact with Asian community.

“It’s some important that this is in the curriculum, because if we don’t learn about this, it’ll continue to be an issue. Asian hate has been in our country’s history for years,” said Tanvi Oberoi, Amanpreet’s Daughter.

Asian leaders also expressed the importance of using your voice to help eliminate hatred at the local and national level.

“Now is not the time to endure. Please say something. If we keep doing this, we aren’t leaving a safer world for our children,” said Oberoi.

Asian leaders also expressed that they would like to see more from the Biden Administration allowing for more awareness at the national level.

The Asian Pacific American Association has resources that can help if negative conversations arise.

You can find those resources here.