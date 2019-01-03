Local attorney Dave Ridge to announce run for Common Pleas Court Judge today Video

Later today, local attorney Dave Ridge is expected to be the first to announce that he is running for Common Pleas Court Judge.

Ridge has been a practicing attorney for 33 years in Erie. He told JET 24 he believes the best way to continue serving the community is by serving on the bench. His announcement is set for Union Station at 5pm.

Ridge, a registered Democrat, is expected to cross-file for the election.