Local author holds book release party at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Author Kathy Iorio’s book release party kicked off on December 4th at Experience Children’s Museum.

The book Kusa’s Big Surprise was prompted by Iorio feeling like the world needed more positivity and kindness more than ever right now.

Iorio hoped to spread positive and empowering messages through the characters of her book.

“The first installment is basically a great story about an adolescent elephant who goes on an adventure, and along the way she learns some very empowering and positive messages. We all need to connect together in a more positive way, more meaningful way, and Kusa’s series is all about that,” said Kathy Iorio, Kusa’s Big Surprise Author.

Iorio said that the book’s message is a great reminder for adults and families as well.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists