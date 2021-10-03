Local author & local illustrator holding Sunday book signing for book featuring animals you’ll find at Asbury Woods

A local author and a local illustrator will be featuring their book on animals you might find at Asbury Woods during Sunday’s book signing.

Local author Gene Ware and local illustrator Randy Austin will be holding a special book signing for “Tucker, Ripley, and Friends” on Sunday, Oct. 3rd from 1 to 3 p.m. at Asbury Woods — 4105 Asbury Road. The event is free and open to the public.

The book features Tucker Turtle and Ripley Rabbit as they take their friends on an adventure to Asbury Woods. This is the second book in the Tucker Turtle and Ripley Rabbit series.

Gene Ware is a published author of eight books, on the board of Presque Isle Light Station, and formerly Board Chairmen of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation and the Presque Isle Partnership.

Randy Austin is a local self-taught artist who specializes in ultra-realistic pencil portraits of pets and people. He has had his work published in Angels on Earth Magazine.

You can find the book for $27.95 at the Squeaky Frog Gift Shop at Asbury Woods, local bookstores, and online on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com. Purchasing the book directly from Asbury Woods supports their mission of environmental education, outdoor recreation, and conservation.

