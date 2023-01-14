Bullying can be damaging and cause a lot of problems. According to StopBullying.com, about 20% of students ages 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. One writer hopes that her message will help make this number go down.

A local author was signing her newly released book called “Escape to the Garage: Family Love Overcomes Bullying.” It’s a memoir about Aimee Eddy and how she was bullied in school. Through all of this, she found love and acceptance at the family garage.

This has been a four-year challenge for Aimee. She said that she had to relive how her teacher would call her abusive names and it would result in low self-esteem and hopelessness.

“I went through years of therapy. I went into depression, some mental illness. And decided that I wanted to beat mental illness. Wanted to pull myself out of what happened to me in school and fought for recovery,” said Aimee Eddy, local author.

“You can see things like they’re withdrawing, they might be quite, they might self-isolating, but they also might be lashing out because they are trying to get removed from the situation,” said Tyler Titus, a private practice therapist.

Titus recommended finding someone you trust if you are going through a situation involving bullying.

“Teachers are great resources, guidance counselors are great resources. But then we can also lean into some of our classmates. There’s a lot of resources we can lean onto like the Trevor Project, the National Suicide Line or places online that are free,” Titus continued.

In writing this book, Amiee has one specific message that she wants to get out to the community.

“Let’s all standup together to put an end to bullying. To stop bullying, to stop abusing our children, our community members, our church members and our people even in the workplace. Bullying is all around us and we need to stand up for those who are the victim of bullying and to work together to put an end to it,” Aimee Eddy explained.

“You matter. Your story is your story, and nobody can deny you your truth.” Titus proclaimed.

Aimee’s book can be found on Amazon and at Werner Books in the Liberty Center Plaza.