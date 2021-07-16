Local auto repair shop donates vehicle to Erie’s Shriners Hospital

A local auto repair shop and one of its customers are the driving force behind donating a vehicle to Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie.

As part of the repair shop’s celebration of a new location, Harrell Automotive is donating a 2002 Honda Civic Coupe to Shriners Hospitals for Children’s Charitable Adult Rides and Services program.

The owners of Harrell Automotive say it is important for them to give back to a local organization.

“When we were looking for something, some way to give back to the community, the Shriners popped up. We had met David for another event that we were involved in volunteering for a fundraiser with the Shriners, and it just seemed like a good fit,” said Michael and Tiffany Harrell, owners.

The money raised from selling the car will go directly to Shriners Hospital’s mission of serving over 10,000 kids in need.

