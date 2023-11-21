As we enter the prime months for deer activity along roadways, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be cautious.

We checked in with one auto body shop to see what it’s been like for the last couple of weeks.

Bonnell’s Collision, located on West 26th Street, said they have deer repairs all year long, but during these final weeks of fall, accident rates are always elevated. Right now, they see about eight to 10 deer hits a week, along with some tow-ins.

A representative from the auto body shop said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and look out for the “eye shine” at night.

“As the sun’s going down, you do see a lot more activity. You see a lot of activity as the same, well, in the morning. And as hunting season comes around, you will have hunters in the woods pushing deer around. With that time, just be vigilant and be aware of your surroundings,” said Mike Lenart, Bonnell’s Collision in Erie.

Lenart said if you do end up colliding with a deer, pull off the road to assess the situation. If something is leaking or you feel unsafe, it’s best to call someone.