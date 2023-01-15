The Civil Air Patrol Group held its annual conference at The Sheraton Hotel at the Bayfront. Group Six covers all of Northwest PA.

The mission of the CAP includes, emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs.

Around 100 cadets were at the even.

The local Erie squadron hosted the event.

“We had some training, we had some good fellowship, our cadets flew drones today it went really well. We did some ‘Of the Year awards’ for people that did great things this past year,” said Col. Gary Fleming, Group Six Commander.

All cadets that attended also received a free camera drone to help support their dreams of aviation.